Elijah Mitchell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Elijah Mitchell when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Elijah Mitchell Injury Status
Mitchell is currently listed as active.
Elijah Mitchell 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|45 CAR, 279 YDS (6.2 YPC), 2 TD
|4 TAR, 3 REC, 7 YDS, 0 TD
Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|40.60
|273
|62
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|107.27
|136
|40
|2023 ADP
|-
|114
|40
Elijah Mitchell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|6
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|18
|89
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|9
|59
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|7
|35
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|5
|55
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|9
|2
|0
|2
|25
|1
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|14
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
