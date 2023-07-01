The 2023 campaign kicks off for Elijah Mitchell when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Elijah Mitchell Injury Status

Mitchell is currently listed as active.

Check Out Elijah Mitchell NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Elijah Mitchell 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 45 CAR, 279 YDS (6.2 YPC), 2 TD 4 TAR, 3 REC, 7 YDS, 0 TD

Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 40.60 273 62 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 107.27 136 40 2023 ADP - 114 40

Elijah Mitchell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 6 41 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 18 89 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 9 59 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 7 35 0 2 8 0 Week 18 Cardinals 5 55 2 0 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 9 2 0 2 25 1 Divisional Cowboys 14 51 0 0 0 0

