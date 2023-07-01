With +25000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Elijah Mitchell is a long shot for the award (112th-best odds in NFL).

Elijah Mitchell 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Elijah Mitchell Insights

Last year Mitchell ran for 279 yards on 45 carries (55.8 ypg), with two touchdowns.

The 49ers, who were sixth in the league in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time.

San Francisco sported the eighth-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (138.8 per game), and it was better on defense, ranking second-best with just 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

