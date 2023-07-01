Drake Jackson is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Drake Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently listed as active.

Is Jackson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Drake Jackson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Rep Jackson and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other 49ers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Drake Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 5 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 8 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 12 Saints 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 2 Week 15 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.