Drake Jackson is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Drake Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently listed as active.

Is Jackson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Drake Jackson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
14 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Rep Jackson and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other 49ers Players

Deebo Samuel: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Talanoa Hufanga: Stats & Injury News
Christian McCaffrey: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Fred Warner: Stats & Injury News
George Kittle: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Arik Armstead: Stats & Injury News
Nick Bosa: Stats & Injury News
Brock Purdy: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Brandon Aiyuk: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Elijah Mitchell: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
George Odum: Stats & Injury News
Javon Hargrave: Stats & Injury News
Ray-Ray McCloud: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Tashaun Gipson: Stats & Injury News
Brandon Allen: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Oren Burks: Stats & Injury News
Kerry Hyder: Stats & Injury News
Ross Dwelley: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Isaiah Oliver: Stats & Injury News
Sam Darnold: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Charvarius Ward: Stats & Injury News
Clelin Ferrell: Stats & Injury News
Kevin Givens: Stats & Injury News
Dre Greenlaw: Stats & Injury News
Charlie Woerner: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Danny Gray: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Austin Bryant: Stats & Injury News
Jauan Jennings: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Javon Kinlaw: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Drake Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 3 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 1 0 0
Week 4 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 1
Week 5 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0
Week 6 @Falcons 1.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 1
Week 8 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 10 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1
Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 0 0 1
Week 12 Saints 0.0 1.0 1 0 0
Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 0 0 1
Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 2
Week 15 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 17 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.