In terms of odds to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis is currently +15000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Domantas Sabonis Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +15000 (37th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

MVP Odds: +25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Domantas Sabonis 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 18.7 485 Rebounds 12.2 318 Assists 7.2 187 Steals 0.9 23 Blocks 0.7 18 FG% 57.4% 187-for-326 3P% 39.4% 13-for-33

Domantas Sabonis' Next Game

Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

