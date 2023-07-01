Deommodore Lenoir: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Deommodore Lenoir is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Deommodore Lenoir Injury Status
Lenoir is currently not on the injury report.
Deommodore Lenoir 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|77 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Deommodore Lenoir 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|1
|1
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|1
|1
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
