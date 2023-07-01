Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury Status

Flannigan-Fowles is currently not on the injury report.

Is Flannigan-Fowles your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Flannigan-Fowles and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other 49ers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.