Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury Status

Flannigan-Fowles is currently not on the injury report.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 5 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0
Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Wild Card Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

