Deebo Samuel: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a bout versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Deebo Samuel Injury Status
Samuel is currently not on the injury report.
Deebo Samuel 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|94 TAR, 56 REC, 632 YDS, 2 TD
|42 CAR, 232 YDS (5.5 YPC), 3 TD
Deebo Samuel Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|112.40
|121
|33
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|142.81
|75
|14
|2023 ADP
|-
|34
|15
Deebo Samuel 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|7
|2
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|44
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|8
|5
|73
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|7
|6
|115
|1
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|9
|2
|20
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|10
|7
|79
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|7
|5
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|6
|2
|24
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|9
|7
|57
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|10
|6
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|5
|4
|43
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|9
|6
|133
|1
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|7
|4
|45
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|6
|3
|33
|0
