The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a bout versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Deebo Samuel Injury Status

Samuel is currently not on the injury report.

Deebo Samuel 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 94 TAR, 56 REC, 632 YDS, 2 TD 42 CAR, 232 YDS (5.5 YPC), 3 TD

Deebo Samuel Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 112.40 121 33 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 142.81 75 14 2023 ADP - 34 15

Deebo Samuel 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 2 14 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 44 0 Week 3 @Broncos 8 5 73 0 Week 4 Rams 7 6 115 1 Week 5 @Panthers 9 2 20 1 Week 6 @Falcons 10 7 79 0 Week 7 Chiefs 7 5 42 0 Week 10 Chargers 6 2 24 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 9 7 57 0 Week 12 Saints 7 3 43 0 Week 13 Dolphins 10 6 58 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 5 4 43 0 Week 18 Cardinals 3 2 20 0 Wild Card Seahawks 9 6 133 1 Divisional Cowboys 7 4 45 0 Championship Game @Eagles 6 3 33 0

