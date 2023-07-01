Deebo Samuel is +4000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 25th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award. In all, he has two different props bets available to put money on. Find out more below.

Deebo Samuel 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Off. POY +4000 25th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Deebo Samuel Insights

Samuel's stats last year included 94 targets and 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two TDs.

The 49ers ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% running plays last year. They were sixth in the league in scoring.

San Francisco totaled 226.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it allowed 222.9 passing yards per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

