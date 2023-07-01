DeAndre Carter: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
DeAndre Carter's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
DeAndre Carter Injury Status
Carter is currently not on the injured list.
DeAndre Carter 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|65 TAR, 46 REC, 538 YDS, 3 TD
DeAndre Carter Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|66.30
|198
|69
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|21.60
|381
|143
|2023 ADP
|-
|695
|231
Other Raiders Players
DeAndre Carter 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|4
|3
|64
|1
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|4
|3
|31
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|5
|3
|17
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|6
|5
|53
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|4
|4
|64
|1
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|10
|7
|73
|1
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|43
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|3
|2
|17
|0
