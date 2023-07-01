Looking at odds to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for 2023-24, the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox is currently +2500 -- see below for more stats and info.

De'Aaron Fox MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+2500 (7th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)

Clutch Player Odds: +2000 (8th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2000)

De'Aaron Fox 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Points 30.1 601 Rebounds 4.4 87 Assists 6.2 124 Steals 1.6 31 Blocks 0.3 6 FG% 48% 209-for-435 3P% 40% 66-for-165

De'Aaron Fox's Next Game

Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

NBCS-CA, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

