The 2023 season kicks off for David Long Jr. when the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

David Long Jr. Injury Status

Long is currently not listed as injured.

David Long Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Raiders Players

David Long Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

