With +2500 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Davante Adams is one of the favorites for the award (eighth-best odds in league). Better yet, he has two total props that you can put money on. Find more info on those below.

Davante Adams 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +20000 41st Bet $100 to win $20,000 Off. POY +2500 8th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Davante Adams Insights

Adams was targeted 10.6 times per game last season, collecting 1,516 yards receiving plus 14 TDs.

The Raiders, who were 12th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

With 242.9 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, Las Vegas was forced to rely on its 11th-ranked passing offense (231.4 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.

All Raiders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Davante Adams +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Maxx Crosby +1200 (6th in NFL) Jimmy Garoppolo +10000 (24th in NFL) Chandler Jones +25000 (71st in NFL) Jakobi Meyers +20000 (75th in NFL) Hunter Renfrow +25000 (112th in NFL)

