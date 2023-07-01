Danny Gray is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Danny Gray Injury Status

Gray is currently not on the injury report.

Danny Gray 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 7 TAR, 1 REC, 10 YDS, 0 TD

Danny Gray Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.90 520 195 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 15.91 424 157 2023 ADP - 1000 309

Other 49ers Players

Danny Gray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1 1 10 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0 0 0

