Clelin Ferrell is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Clelin Ferrell Injury Status

Ferrell is currently not listed as injured.

Is Ferrell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Clelin Ferrell 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 25 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Ferrell and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other 49ers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clelin Ferrell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 1 0 1 Week 17 49ers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1.0 1.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.