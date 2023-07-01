The 2023 season kicks off for Christian McCaffrey when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Christian McCaffrey Injury Status

McCaffrey is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Christian McCaffrey NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Christian McCaffrey 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 244 CAR, 1,139 YDS (4.7 YPC), 8 TD 108 TAR, 85 REC, 741 YDS, 5 TD

Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 271.36 13 2 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 220.31 29 3 2023 ADP - 1 1

Christian McCaffrey 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 10 33 1 4 24 0 Week 2 @Giants 15 102 0 4 26 0 Week 3 Saints 25 108 0 2 7 0 Week 4 Cardinals 8 27 0 9 81 1 Week 5 49ers 14 54 1 7 50 0 Week 6 @Rams 13 69 0 7 89 0 Week 7 Chiefs 8 38 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Rams 18 94 1 8 55 1 Week 10 Chargers 14 38 1 4 39 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 7 39 0 7 67 0 Week 12 Saints 11 32 0 4 17 0 Week 13 Dolphins 17 66 0 8 80 1 Week 14 Buccaneers 14 119 1 2 34 1 Week 15 @Seahawks 26 108 1 6 30 0 Week 16 Commanders 15 46 1 2 12 0 Week 17 @Raiders 19 121 1 6 72 0 Week 18 Cardinals 10 45 0 3 34 1 Wild Card Seahawks 15 119 0 2 17 1 Divisional Cowboys 10 35 1 6 22 0 Championship Game @Eagles 15 84 1 4 22 0

