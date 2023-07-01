Christian McCaffrey: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Christian McCaffrey when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Christian McCaffrey Injury Status
McCaffrey is currently not on the injured list.
Christian McCaffrey 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|244 CAR, 1,139 YDS (4.7 YPC), 8 TD
|108 TAR, 85 REC, 741 YDS, 5 TD
Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|271.36
|13
|2
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|220.31
|29
|3
|2023 ADP
|-
|1
|1
Christian McCaffrey 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|10
|33
|1
|4
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|15
|102
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|25
|108
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|8
|27
|0
|9
|81
|1
|Week 5
|49ers
|14
|54
|1
|7
|50
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|13
|69
|0
|7
|89
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|8
|38
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|18
|94
|1
|8
|55
|1
|Week 10
|Chargers
|14
|38
|1
|4
|39
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|7
|39
|0
|7
|67
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|11
|32
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|17
|66
|0
|8
|80
|1
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|14
|119
|1
|2
|34
|1
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|26
|108
|1
|6
|30
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|15
|46
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|19
|121
|1
|6
|72
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|10
|45
|0
|3
|34
|1
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|15
|119
|0
|2
|17
|1
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|10
|35
|1
|6
|22
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|15
|84
|1
|4
|22
|0
