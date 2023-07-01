At +1500, Christian McCaffrey owns the third-best odds in the NFL to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award. All told, there are a variety of betting options, as he has two different prop bets available for 2023. We dive into them below.

Want to bet on Christian McCaffrey? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Christian McCaffrey 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +8000 22nd Bet $100 to win $8,000 Off. POY +1500 3rd Bet $100 to win $1,500

Christian McCaffrey Insights

Last year McCaffrey churned out 1,139 rushing yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns. In the receiving game, he made 85 catches for 741 yards (43.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

The 49ers ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% running plays last year. They were sixth in the NFL in scoring.

San Francisco sported the eighth-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (138.8 per game), and it was more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.