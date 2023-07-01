Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Chris Conley's stats.

Chris Conley Injury Status

Conley is currently listed as active.

Chris Conley 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 6 TAR, 3 REC, 69 YDS, 0 TD

Chris Conley Fantasy Insights

In Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, Conley hauled in three balls on six targets for 69 yards, good for 6.9 fantasy points.

Other 49ers Players

Chris Conley 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 6 3 69 0

