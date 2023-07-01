Chase Young and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Young's stats.

Chase Young Injury Status

Young is currently not on the injury report.

Chase Young 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 15 Tackles (6 for loss), 5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other 49ers Players

Chase Young 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Broncos 1.5 1 3 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0 1 3 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 3 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.5 0 2 0 1 Week 6 @Falcons 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 2 3 3 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 1 0 0

