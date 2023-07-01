Chase Young is +15000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 26th-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Chase Young 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 26th Bet $100 to win $15,000

With 5.0 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 15 tackles in seven games, Young has been a key part of the 49ers' defense in 2023.

The 49ers are totaling 243.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 19th, giving up 228.9 passing yards per contest.

San Francisco has been shining on both sides of the ball in the running game, ranking fifth-best in rushing offense (133.5 rushing yards per game) and fifth-best in rushing defense (86.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +2200 (7th in NFL) +150 (1st in NFL) Brock Purdy +3000 (8th in NFL) +12500 (28th in NFL) Fred Warner +3000 (5th in NFL) Nick Bosa +3500 (8th in NFL) George Kittle +10000 (17th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +10000 (17th in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +10000 (17th in NFL) Randy Gregory +15000 (26th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +15000 (26th in NFL) Chase Young +15000 (26th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (62nd in NFL) Javon Hargrave +25000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (95th in NFL)

