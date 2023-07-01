The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Charvarius Ward and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Charvarius Ward Injury Status

Ward is currently not on the injured list.

Charvarius Ward 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 87 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 11 Pass Def.

Other 49ers Players

Charvarius Ward 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 4 Rams 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 5 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 4 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 12 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 2 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Divisional Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Championship Game @Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 2

