Charlie Woerner: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Charlie Woerner is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Charlie Woerner Injury Status
Woerner is currently not on the injured list.
Charlie Woerner 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Charlie Woerner Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|0.00
|566
|110
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|4.20
|524
|110
|2023 ADP
|-
|599
|94
Charlie Woerner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
