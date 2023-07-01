Charlie Woerner is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Charlie Woerner Injury Status

Woerner is currently not on the injured list.

Charlie Woerner 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Charlie Woerner Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 0.00 566 110 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 4.20 524 110 2023 ADP - 599 94

Other 49ers Players

Charlie Woerner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0

