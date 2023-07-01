Chandler Jones is +25000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 71st-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Chandler Jones 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Chandler Jones Insights

On defense last year, Jones helped keep opposing offenses in check with 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 15 games.

The Raiders owned the 11th-ranked passing offense last year (231.4 passing yards per game), and they were less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 242.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Las Vegas put up 121.1 rushing yards per game offensively last season (17th in NFL), and it allowed 122.8 rushing yards per game (19th) on defense.

All Raiders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Davante Adams +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Maxx Crosby +1200 (6th in NFL) Jimmy Garoppolo +10000 (24th in NFL) Chandler Jones +25000 (71st in NFL) Jakobi Meyers +20000 (75th in NFL) Hunter Renfrow +25000 (112th in NFL)

