Brock Purdy: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Brock Purdy Injury Status
Purdy is currently not on the injured list.
Brock Purdy 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|114-for-170 (67.1%), 1,374 YDS (8.1 YPA), 13 TD, 4 INT
|22 CAR, 13 YDS, 1 TD
Brock Purdy Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|106.26
|132
|30
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|234.11
|21
|21
|2023 ADP
|-
|169
|24
Brock Purdy 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|4
|9
|66
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|25
|37
|210
|2
|1
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|16
|21
|185
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|17
|26
|217
|2
|0
|4
|-2
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|15
|22
|234
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|22
|35
|284
|2
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|15
|20
|178
|3
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|18
|30
|332
|3
|0
|4
|16
|1
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|19
|29
|214
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|4
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
