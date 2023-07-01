The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Brock Purdy Injury Status

Purdy is currently not on the injured list.

Is Purdy your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Brock Purdy NFL MVP Odds

Brock Purdy 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 114-for-170 (67.1%), 1,374 YDS (8.1 YPA), 13 TD, 4 INT 22 CAR, 13 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brock Purdy Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 106.26 132 30 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 234.11 21 21 2023 ADP - 169 24

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brock Purdy 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 5 @Panthers 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 7 Chiefs 4 9 66 0 1 1 1 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0 0 0 3 3 0 Week 13 Dolphins 25 37 210 2 1 4 -1 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 16 21 185 2 0 2 3 1 Week 15 @Seahawks 17 26 217 2 0 4 -2 0 Week 16 Commanders 15 22 234 2 1 1 6 0 Week 17 @Raiders 22 35 284 2 1 2 -3 0 Week 18 Cardinals 15 20 178 3 0 4 7 0 Wild Card Seahawks 18 30 332 3 0 4 16 1 Divisional Cowboys 19 29 214 0 0 3 8 0 Championship Game @Eagles 4 4 23 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.