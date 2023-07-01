With +4000 odds to claim the MVP award this season, Brock Purdy is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (14th-best odds in league). If you're seeking his other available prop bets, we have info on those, as well, later in this article.

Brock Purdy 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +4000 14th Bet $100 to win $4,000 Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Brock Purdy Insights

Purdy threw for 1,374 yards last season (152.7 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes (114-for-170), with 13 TDs and four INTs.

He also rushed 22 times for 13 yards and one touchdown, accumulating 1.4 yards per game.

The 49ers ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% running plays last season. They were sixth in the league in scoring.

San Francisco totaled 226.8 passing yards per game offensively last season (13th in NFL), and it allowed 222.9 passing yards per game (20th) on defense.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

