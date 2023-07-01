The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Brandon Facyson and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a bout against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Brandon Facyson Injury Status

Facyson is currently not on the injury report.

Brandon Facyson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 28 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Brandon Facyson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 13 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 1

