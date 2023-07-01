Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 28 of 53 games this year (52.8%), with at least two hits on five occasions (9.4%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 17 games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 16 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.188
|AVG
|.259
|.283
|OBP
|.323
|.288
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|12
|26/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
