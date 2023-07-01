On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 28 of 53 games this year (52.8%), with at least two hits on five occasions (9.4%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven home a run in 17 games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 16 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .188 AVG .259 .283 OBP .323 .288 SLG .400 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 11 RBI 12 26/10 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings