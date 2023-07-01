The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Brandon Allen and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Brandon Allen Injury Status

Allen is currently not on the injured list.

Brandon Allen 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 3-for-3 (100.0%), 22 YDS (7.3 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT 3 CAR, -1 YDS, 0 TD

Brandon Allen Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 0.78 549 70 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 2.94 535 76 2023 ADP - 747 85

Brandon Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 9 Panthers 3 3 22 0 0 3 -1 0

