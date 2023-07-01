Brandon Allen: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Brandon Allen and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Brandon Allen Injury Status
Allen is currently not on the injured list.
Brandon Allen 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|3-for-3 (100.0%), 22 YDS (7.3 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT
|3 CAR, -1 YDS, 0 TD
Brandon Allen Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|0.78
|549
|70
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|2.94
|535
|76
|2023 ADP
|-
|747
|85
Other 49ers Players
Brandon Allen 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 9
|Panthers
|3
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|-1
|0
