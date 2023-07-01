Brandon Aiyuk's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Brandon Aiyuk Injury Status

Aiyuk is currently not listed as injured.

Is Aiyuk your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Brandon Aiyuk NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Brandon Aiyuk 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 114 TAR, 78 REC, 1,015 YDS, 8 TD

Rep Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 149.80 65 15 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 121.13 101 30 2023 ADP - 73 28

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brandon Aiyuk 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 40 0 Week 2 Seahawks 8 5 63 0 Week 3 @Broncos 8 3 39 1 Week 4 Rams 4 4 37 0 Week 5 @Panthers 4 3 58 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 8 83 2 Week 7 Chiefs 11 7 82 0 Week 8 @Rams 6 6 81 1 Week 10 Chargers 7 6 84 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 4 2 20 2 Week 12 Saints 8 5 65 0 Week 13 Dolphins 9 5 46 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 3 2 57 1 Week 15 @Seahawks 4 2 19 0 Week 16 Commanders 7 5 81 0 Week 17 @Raiders 12 9 101 1 Week 18 Cardinals 5 4 59 0 Wild Card Seahawks 5 3 73 0 Divisional Cowboys 4 2 26 0 Championship Game @Eagles 1 1 10 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.