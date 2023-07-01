Brandon Aiyuk: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Brandon Aiyuk's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Brandon Aiyuk Injury Status
Aiyuk is currently not listed as injured.
Brandon Aiyuk 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|114 TAR, 78 REC, 1,015 YDS, 8 TD
Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|149.80
|65
|15
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|121.13
|101
|30
|2023 ADP
|-
|73
|28
Brandon Aiyuk 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|8
|5
|63
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|8
|3
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|4
|4
|37
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|58
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|11
|8
|83
|2
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|11
|7
|82
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|6
|6
|81
|1
|Week 10
|Chargers
|7
|6
|84
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|4
|2
|20
|2
|Week 12
|Saints
|8
|5
|65
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|9
|5
|46
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|3
|2
|57
|1
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|7
|5
|81
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|12
|9
|101
|1
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|59
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|5
|3
|73
|0
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|4
|2
|26
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|10
|0
