At +20000, Brandon Aiyuk is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the NFL.

Brandon Aiyuk 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Brandon Aiyuk Insights

Last year Aiyuk was targeted 114 times and reeled in 78 passes for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game), the highest total on the current 49ers roster, with eight TDs.

The 49ers called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.6% of the time. Their offense was sixth in the league in points scored.

San Francisco compiled 226.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 20th, giving up 222.9 passing yards per game.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

