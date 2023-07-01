On Saturday, Austin Slater (.357 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .368.

Slater has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of those games.

In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this year (26.9%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 26 games so far this year.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .324 AVG .419 .405 OBP .419 .459 SLG .516 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 7/5 K/BB 13/0 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings