Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Austin Slater (.357 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .368.
- Slater has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of those games.
- In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 26 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.324
|AVG
|.419
|.405
|OBP
|.419
|.459
|SLG
|.516
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|7/5
|K/BB
|13/0
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Mets will send Verlander (2-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.