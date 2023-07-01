Austin Hooper: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Austin Hooper when the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Austin Hooper Injury Status
Hooper is currently not on the injured list.
Is Hooper your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Austin Hooper 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|60 TAR, 41 REC, 444 YDS, 2 TD
Rep Hooper and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Hooper Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|56.40
|224
|25
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|39.15
|290
|37
|2023 ADP
|-
|801
|125
Other Raiders Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Austin Hooper 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|5
|1
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|3
|3
|56
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|7
|5
|41
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|4
|4
|36
|2
|Week 12
|Bengals
|4
|3
|30
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|5
|5
|68
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|6
|1
|6
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|4
|4
|38
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.