Austin Bryant's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Austin Bryant Injury Status

Bryant is currently not on the injury report.

Austin Bryant 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 9 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Austin Bryant 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 5 @Patriots 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

