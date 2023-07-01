The 2023 season kicks off for Arik Armstead when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Arik Armstead Injury Status

Armstead is currently not on the injured list.

Arik Armstead 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 11 Tackles (2 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Arik Armstead 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0 1 2 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 0 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Rams 0 0 2 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0 0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 0 0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0 1 4 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 1 1 2 0 0 Divisional Cowboys 0 0 3 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 1 0 5 0 0

