With +20000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Arik Armstead a long shot for the award (51st-best odds in NFL).

Arik Armstead 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Arik Armstead Insights

In nine games last year, Armstead posted 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

The 49ers ranked 13th in pass offense (226.8 passing yards per game) and 20th in pass defense (222.9 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

San Francisco had the eighth-ranked offense last season in terms of rushing yards (138.8 per game), and it was better on defense, ranking second-best with just 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

