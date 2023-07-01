Ameer Abdullah: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ameer Abdullah's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Ameer Abdullah Injury Status
Abdullah is currently listed as active.
Ameer Abdullah 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|4 CAR, 20 YDS (5.0 YPC), 0 TD
|32 TAR, 25 REC, 211 YDS, 1 TD
Ameer Abdullah Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|29.10
|314
|71
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|34.52
|312
|87
|2023 ADP
|-
|711
|153
Other Raiders Players
Ameer Abdullah 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|3
|16
|0
|3
|39
|1
|Week 13
|Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
