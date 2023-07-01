Ameer Abdullah's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Ameer Abdullah Injury Status

Abdullah is currently listed as active.

Ameer Abdullah 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 4 CAR, 20 YDS (5.0 YPC), 0 TD 32 TAR, 25 REC, 211 YDS, 1 TD

Ameer Abdullah Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 29.10 314 71 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 34.52 312 87 2023 ADP - 711 153

Other Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0 0 0 1 23 0 Week 7 Texans 0 0 0 2 7 0 Week 8 @Saints 0 0 0 4 28 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0 0 0 1 8 0 Week 10 Colts 0 0 0 4 33 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 3 5 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 3 16 0 3 39 1 Week 13 Chargers 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0 0 0 2 17 0 Week 15 Patriots 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0 0 0 2 27 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0 0 0 1 10 0

