Alex Pietrangelo 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Could the Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.
Alex Pietrangelo's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Alex Pietrangelo 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|28
|Time on Ice
|20:27
|675:01
|Goals
|0.0
|1
|Assists
|0.4
|13
|Points
|0.4
|14
|Hits
|0.5
|16
|Takeaways
|0.6
|21
|Giveaways
|0.6
|21
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|2
Alex Pietrangelo's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
