Could the Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.

Alex Pietrangelo's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Alex Pietrangelo 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 28 Time on Ice 20:27 675:01 Goals 0.0 1 Assists 0.4 13 Points 0.4 14 Hits 0.5 16 Takeaways 0.6 21 Giveaways 0.6 21 Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Alex Pietrangelo's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

