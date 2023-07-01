Aleksandar Vezenkov's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award are +25000. For more stats and info on the Sacramento Kings player, see below.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Aleksandar Vezenkov ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +25000 (17th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Aleksandar Vezenkov will win Rookie of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Aleksandar Vezenkov 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Points 5.9 136 Rebounds 2.9 66 Assists 0.5 12 Steals 0.5 12 Blocks 0.3 6 FG% 43.6% 51-for-117 3P% 37.8% 28-for-74

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Aleksandar Vezenkov's Next Game

Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

NBCS-CA, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.