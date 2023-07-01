Aidan O'Connell and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 5 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for O'Connell's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Aidan O'Connell Injury Status

O'Connell is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Aidan O'Connell NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Aidan O'Connell 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 24-for-39 (61.5%), 238 YDS (6.1 YPA), 0 TD, 1 INT 3 CAR, 3 YDS, 1 TD

Aidan O'Connell Fantasy Insights

In Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, O'Connell posted 9.8 fantasy points, amassing 238 passing yards with zero touchdowns and one pick.

Other Raiders Players

Aidan O'Connell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Chargers 24 39 238 0 1 3 3 1

