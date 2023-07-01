Adin Hill 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Might the Vegas Golden Knights' Adin Hill be awarded the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +900.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Adin Hill's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +900 (5th in NHL)
Think Adin Hill will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Adin Hill 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|15
|Goaltending Record
|--
|10-2-2
|Shots Against
|12.33
|407
|Goals Against
|1.93
|27
|Saves
|11.52
|380
|Save %
|--
|0.934 (1st)
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Adin Hill's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.