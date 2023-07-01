Might the Vegas Golden Knights' Adin Hill be awarded the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +900.

Adin Hill's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +900 (5th in NHL)

Adin Hill 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 15
Goaltending Record -- 10-2-2
Shots Against 12.33 407
Goals Against 1.93 27
Saves 11.52 380
Save % -- 0.934 (1st)

Adin Hill's Next Game

