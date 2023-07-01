Might the Vegas Golden Knights' Adin Hill be awarded the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +900.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Adin Hill's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +900 (5th in NHL)

Think Adin Hill will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Adin Hill 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 15 Goaltending Record -- 10-2-2 Shots Against 12.33 407 Goals Against 1.93 27 Saves 11.52 380 Save % -- 0.934 (1st)

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Adin Hill's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.