How to Watch the Aces vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun (12-4) will look to DeWanna Bonner (17.6 points per game, 12th in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Jackie Young (19.5, fifth) and the Las Vegas Aces (14-1) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It tips off at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Aces vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Aces vs. Sun
- Las Vegas puts up 14.9 more points per game (93.1) than Connecticut allows (78.2).
- Las Vegas makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).
- In games the Aces shoot better than 42.4% from the field, they are 13-1 overall.
- Las Vegas is knocking down 37.7% of its three-point shots this season, 8.4% higher than the 29.3% Connecticut allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Aces are 9-1 when they shoot better than 29.3% from distance.
- Las Vegas and Connecticut rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds per game.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.