The Connecticut Sun (12-4) will look to continue a five-game road winning run when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 85 Sun 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-2.6)

Las Vegas (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 166.8

Aces vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 6-7-0.

Las Vegas has seen seven of its 13 games go over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been thriving both offensively and defensively this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (92.8) and second-best in points allowed per game (77.4).

Las Vegas is pulling down 35.4 boards per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed only 33.6 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Aces are top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (8.9) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.3%).

So far this season, the Aces are giving up 7.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opponents to shoot 33.9% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Las Vegas in 2023, 65.2% of them have been two-pointers (73.8% of the team's made baskets) and 34.8% have been from beyond three-point land (26.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.