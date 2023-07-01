The Las Vegas Aces (14-1), on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Connecticut Sun (12-4). This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Sun matchup.

Aces vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-11.5) 168.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-11.5) 168.5 -800 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-11.5) 168.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sun are 7-8-0 ATS this season.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season.
  • Aces games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.
  • So far this year, 10 out of the Sun's 15 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

