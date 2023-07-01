The Las Vegas Aces (14-1), on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Connecticut Sun (12-4). This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Sun matchup.

Aces vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Aces have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sun are 7-8-0 ATS this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season.

Aces games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.

So far this year, 10 out of the Sun's 15 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

