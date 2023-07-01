Aces vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:36 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (14-1), on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Connecticut Sun (12-4). This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Sun matchup.
Aces vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-11.5)
|168.5
|-900
|+600
|PointsBet
|Aces (-11.5)
|168.5
|-800
|+475
|Tipico
|Aces (-11.5)
|168.5
|-800
|+500
Aces vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sun are 7-8-0 ATS this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season.
- Aces games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.
- So far this year, 10 out of the Sun's 15 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
