On Friday, Wilmer Flores (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (13.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI six times (11.1%).

In 18 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .241 AVG .274 .286 OBP .361 .434 SLG .466 8 XBH 8 4 HR 3 16 RBI 7 18/6 K/BB 12/10 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings