Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Wilmer Flores (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (13.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI six times (11.1%).
- In 18 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.241
|AVG
|.274
|.286
|OBP
|.361
|.434
|SLG
|.466
|8
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|7
|18/6
|K/BB
|12/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.57 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing batters.
