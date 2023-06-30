On Friday, Wilmer Flores (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is hitting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (13.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Flores has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI six times (11.1%).
  • In 18 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.241 AVG .274
.286 OBP .361
.434 SLG .466
8 XBH 8
4 HR 3
16 RBI 7
18/6 K/BB 12/10
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.57 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Carrasco (2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.