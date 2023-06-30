Thairo Estrada -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 48 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (12.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51.5% of his games this season (34 of 66), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .266 AVG .280 .314 OBP .339 .461 SLG .427 12 XBH 16 6 HR 3 15 RBI 15 34/6 K/BB 41/9 7 SB 11

Mets Pitching Rankings