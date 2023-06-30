Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 48 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (12.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51.5% of his games this season (34 of 66), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he has scored more than once.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.266
|AVG
|.280
|.314
|OBP
|.339
|.461
|SLG
|.427
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|15
|34/6
|K/BB
|41/9
|7
|SB
|11
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (2-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.
