LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .324 with a double, a home run, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.416) this season, fueled by 67 hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Wade has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (27.1%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.272
|AVG
|.293
|.405
|OBP
|.424
|.505
|SLG
|.421
|13
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|20/22
|K/BB
|35/28
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .272 to opposing batters.
