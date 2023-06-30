After hitting .324 with a double, a home run, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.416) this season, fueled by 67 hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Wade has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (27.1%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .272 AVG .293 .405 OBP .424 .505 SLG .421 13 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 20/22 K/BB 35/28 0 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings