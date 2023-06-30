Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, June 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .252 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (29 of 46), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (8.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Pederson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (47.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.284
|AVG
|.219
|.372
|OBP
|.374
|.527
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|13/11
|K/BB
|25/15
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.57 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (2-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.
