Joc Pederson, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, June 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .252 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.

In 63.0% of his games this year (29 of 46), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (8.7%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 41.3% of his games this year, Pederson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year (47.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .284 AVG .219 .372 OBP .374 .527 SLG .411 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 13/11 K/BB 25/15 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings