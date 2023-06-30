J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on June 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (71) this season while batting .286 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 74 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.4% of them.
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has driven home a run in 23 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 27 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.264
|AVG
|.309
|.365
|OBP
|.365
|.384
|SLG
|.545
|9
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|28
|35/19
|K/BB
|42/10
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.