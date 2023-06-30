J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on June 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (71) this season while batting .286 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 74 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.4% of them.

He has homered in 13.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has driven home a run in 23 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 27 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .264 AVG .309 .365 OBP .365 .384 SLG .545 9 XBH 14 3 HR 7 16 RBI 28 35/19 K/BB 42/10 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings