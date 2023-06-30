The San Francisco Giants (45-36) visit the New York Mets (36-45) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday, in a contest between a pair of teams on losing streaks. The Giants have dropped two straight, and the Mets two straight.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound, while Carlos Carrasco (2-3) will take the ball for the Mets.

Giants vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.09 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-3, 6.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will hand the ball to Cobb (5-2) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, June 13 against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing four innings and giving up two earned runs.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 3.09 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

In 14 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco (2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 36-year-old has put together a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.

Carrasco heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Carrasco is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

