LaMonte Wade Jr and Pete Alonso are two of the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets meet at Citi Field on Friday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Wade Stats

Wade has 67 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 50 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .284/.416/.458 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 76 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.328/.442 on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 25 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 60 hits with six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 29 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .221/.312/.515 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 54 RBI (67 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .221/.303/.442 slash line so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.