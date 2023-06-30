The San Francisco Giants (45-36) and the New York Mets (36-45) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, June 30 at Citi Field, with Alex Cobb pitching for the Giants and Carlos Carrasco taking the hill for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Mets have +105 odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.09 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-3, 6.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Giants' game against the Mets but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Giants (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to beat the Mets with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 18 out of the 37 games, or 48.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 16-15 (winning 51.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Giants were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (30.8%) in those games.

The Mets have a mark of 1-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Mets had a record of 1-4.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +400 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.